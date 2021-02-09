New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the admit card for the IB ACIO examination 2021. Through this exam, the Home Ministry will recruit nearly 2000 Intelligence Bureau Assistant Central Intelligence Officers at Grade 2 or Executive level. Candidates those who have applied for the positions can download their the ACIO IB admit cards for tier one examination from the official Union Home Ministry website mha.gov.in. The IB ACIO 2021 Tier-I exam is scheduled to be held in the third or fourth week of February 2021. Also Read - British Council Project Recruitment: Indian Artists, Organisations Can Get Grant Of Upto 10,000 Pounds, Apply Now

Here’s a step by step guide how to download IB ACIO admit card 2021 Also Read - India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Last Date for Filling Application Forms Today; Apply now @indiapost.gov.in

*Visit the official MHA website: mha.gov.in Also Read - This Company is Paying its Employees ₹ 4 Lakhs for Just Wearing Slippers 12 Hrs a Day

*Go to the Intelligence Bureau recruitment section

* Once you are redirected to a new page, all you need to do is enter your key details like IB ACIO 2021 user ID and password to log in

* After signing in, you will be able to access your admit card

* Check details such as date, time and city of your exam

* You can download and take a printout of the ACIO 2021 admit card for future reference

Candidates can also directly download their ACIO 2021 admit card from here: https://cdn.digialm.com//EForms/configuredHtml/1258/68961/login.html

Selection Process

Candidates who qualify the Tier-I examination will be called for the Tier-II examination. After this, candidates who have been shortlisted on the basis of Tier-II will be called for an interview round and then a final merit list will be released on the MHA website.