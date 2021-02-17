IB ACIO 2021: The IB ACIO-ll 2021 Tier 1 exam is starting from February 18 and will continue on Feb 19, and 20, 2021. Here are five things you must do in these days before appearing for the IB ACIO! Also Read - IB ACIO 2021 Exam Dates Out at mha.gov.in: Check Admit Card Link, Mock Test Link Here

You must practice difficult questions time and again: To score high marks, you must practice difficult questions over and over again to remember it completely. Candidates must note that the questions in the IB ACIO exam are generally more tricky than lengthy. It would be good to have a stronghold over the basics and then move on to keeping short tricks handy.

Prepare exam strategy: It is always wise to prepare an exam strategy ideally on the order of attempt for sections, time to be spent on each section, minimum number of attempts etc. This will help candidates a lot.

Work more on weak topics: Students must work on topics that they are weak on. Mock tests provide candidates instant feedback in the form of analytics, which will help them determine their speed and accuracy in solving questions.

Revise and revise: The basic mantra to success is to revise your topics again and again. Hence, revision is important to retain the concepts learned. It’s also important that students need to practice sectional tests after revising each topic to master it.

Sleep well before exam: Students must ensure that they get a good night’s sleep (at least 8 hours) before the exam day. Lack of adequate sleep can render the mind significantly slow especially when speed is the key during the exam.