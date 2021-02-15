The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the Intelligence Bureau’s Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Tier-I 2021 exam date and admit card. The candidates can check the IB ACIO 2021 admit card on the official website of the ministry i.e. mha.gov.in. The IB ACIO Tier-I 2021 Exam is scheduled to be conducted from February 18 to 20 in 3 shifts each day at various centers across the country. Also Read - What Happened to Rs 1000-Crore Nirbhaya Fund? 73% Went in Building Roads & Railways, Rest Unused; Reveals Report

The successful applicants of IB ACIO 2021can check the exam time, date, venue and other details by using their registration number and password. The MHA has also released the important guidelines and instructions to be followed on the exam day.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the admit card:

Step 1: The link to download IB ACIO 2021admit card is available at www.mha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the pdf link for IB ACIO recruitment 2021

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window, there click for the registered candidates’ tab

CLICK HERE FOR IB ACIO 2021 Admit Card

Step 4: A pdf will be opened from where you have to copy the link and open in a new window

Step 5: Enter your login credentials

Step 6. Click on the admit card tab

Step 7. Download Your Admit Card for IB ACIO 2021 Tier-1 exam and take a print out of it

Direct link to download the IB ACIO Tier- I Exam 2021admit card

The candidates must ensure to reach the exam venue on or before the reporting time. The shift timings for the IB ACIO 2021 Tier-I exam will be notified two days prior to the exam date.

MHA has also released the mock test link for the IB ACIO 2021aspirants on the website. Candidates can take it using their registration details and get familiar with the exam patterns and other details.