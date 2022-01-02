IB ACIO Admit Card 2021: The Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) has issued the interview admit card for the post of Assistant Central Intelligence Bureau Grade II on its official website. Candidates planning to appear for the exam can download their IB ACIO Admit Card 2021 from the official website, mha.gov.in.Also Read - Patna Schools to Remain Closed For Classes 1 to 8 Till January 8. Details Inside

Go to the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs, mha.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘ MHA IB ACIO Interview Admit Card 2021 download link’ flashing on the homepage. Enter the required credentials such as user id, password and click on the submit button. The admit card will appear on the screen. Save, Download MHA IB ACIO Interview Admit Card 2021. Take a printout of it for future reference.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2000 vacancies will be filled. Candidates will be selected on the basis of the Tier-I, Tier-II, and Tier-III exams. The Tier-I exam was conducted on February 18, 19, and February 20, 2021. The result was declared in the month of April. The Tier-II exam was conducted on July 25, 2021.

The interview round will be of 100 marks. Note, all candidates are advised to carry the necessary documents while appearing for the interview round. Candidates can also download the IB ACIO Admit Card 2021 from the direct link given below.

Click Here: Download IB ACIO Admit Card 2021