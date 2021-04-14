New Delhi: The International Baccalaureate has decided to cancel the Class 12 examination, Career-related programme and the alternative tasks for the Middle Years Programme. The International Baccalaureate (IB) Board has reportedly released an official announcement to all schools in India that they will follow the Non-exam route in India for the Diploma Programme (Grade 12), Career-related programme and the alternative tasks for the Middle Years Programme. This comes hours after Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced the cancellation of CBSE class 10 examination and the postponement of Class 12 exams. Also Read - HP Class 10, Class 12, Under Graduate Examinations Postponed | Check HPBOSE Board Exam Details Here

Several state boards have also announced to postpone the board examinations owing to the rising COVID cases in India.

Rajasthan Board Postpones Class 10 and Class 12 Examinations

Rajasthan Government on Wednesday announced the postponement of class 10 and class 12 examinations. Owing to the soaring covid cases in the state, the Rajasthan government postponed the examinations. The board has also said that the Class 8, 9 and 11 students will be promoted.

HP Class 10, Class 12, Under Graduate Examinations Postponed

In view of increasing COVID-19 cases in the state, it has been decided to postpone the Class X, Class XII and Under Graduate examinations to May 17, 2021, the Department of Education, Himachal Pradesh said.