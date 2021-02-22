IB and RAW Jobs: Government jobs in national security agencies of Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) are considered as some of the prestigious jobs to bag in India. But, in order to work as an officer or intelligence agent, one has to go through a very tough examination and selection process. Here’s all you need to know if you are interested in pursuing a career in IB or RAW. Also Read - SVPUAT Recruitment 2021: Apply for 21 Professor, Associate Professor and Other Posts at svbpmeerut.ac.in

IB & RAW Eligibility Criteria Also Read - BRO Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For 10th, 12th Pass Candidates | Check Eligibility, How to Apply Here

Both IB and RAW demand highly qualified candidates with a tough eligibility criteria to get into the agencies. Also Read - OPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply For 504 Assistant Professor Posts Before March 14 | Details Here

Age Limit

Candidates who want to apply for Intelligence Bureau (IB) jobs need to be under 56 years of age.

And those who want to become a RAW agent should have an experience of 20 years in service.

Educational Qualification

As an aspirant, you should be a graduate from any reputed institute to apply for the post of a Intelligence Officer. To become RAW agents, candidates should be well educated from a reputed university and should also be proficient in at least one foreign language.

Other Basic Criterion

Other criterion involves the candidate to be a citizen of the country. Aspirants should not have a criminal background or a drug addiction.

How To Get Into IB

The tough process to get recruited into these two governments agencies includes written examination followed by interview. The Intelligence Bureau recruitment process requires candidates to appear for CGPE (Combined Graduate Preliminary Exam) which is conducted by SSC (Staff Selection Commission) every year.

How To Get Into Raw

To become RAW agents, candidates should take Group A Civil Services exam under the Central Staffing Scheme. They have to clear all the stages of civil service examination and qualified candidates are allowed to take the RAW examination.