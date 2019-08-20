IB Tier 1 Exam 2019: The Ministry of Home Affairs is likely to declare the results of the Intelligence Bureau security assistant (Executive) tier 1 exam on the official website shortly. An official notification from the MHA stated, “Result of Tier-I exam is under process and would be declared shortly”.

The notification further said that there is a change in the vacancy break-up at 18 centres. In total, as many as 1054 seats are vacant.

Here are the passing marks of the IB security assistant (Executive) tier 1 exam:

Candidates belonging to general category: 35

OBC Candidates: 34

Candidates belonging to SC/ ST categories: 33

Notably, the cut-offs differ from candidates to candidates based on their scores.

The job notice read: “The appointment to the post will be temporary. However, appointment in permanent capacity will depend on various factors governing permanent appointment in such posts in force at that time.”