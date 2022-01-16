IBPS Calendar 2022-23: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released its annual IBPS Exam Calendar 2022-23 on its official website. As per the IBPS Exam Calendar 2022, the Institute has published tentative exam dates for all recruitment exams such as PO, RRB, Clerk, SO, and others. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification on the official website of IBPS– ibps.in. Candidates can also check the tentative exam dates from the table given below.Also Read - BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Out For 2651 Posts on rectt.bsf.gov.in| Here’s How to Apply

RRBs – CRP RRB-XI (Office Assistants) and CRP RRB-XI (Officers)

Type of Exam Post/Date(s) Preliminary Examination Office Assistants and Officer Scale I:

August 7, 13, 14, 20, and 21, 2022 Single Examination Officer Scale II & III: September 29, 2022 Main Examination Officer Scale I: September 24, 2022

Clerk: October 1, 2022

PSBs – CRP CLERK-XII, CRP PO/MT-XII & CRP SPL-XII

Type of Exam Clerks PO SO Preliminary Examination August 28, 2022; September 3 and 4, 2022 October 15, 16 and 22, 2022 December 24 and 31, 2022 Main Examination October 8, 2022 November 26, 2022 January 29, 2023

Candidates can also check the detailed notification from the direct link given below.

Important Key points to remember

The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examinations, wherever applicable.

List of Documents required

Candidates will be required to upload the following documents as per the specification given in the advertisement.

(1) Photograph of the Applicant: 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

(2) Signature of the Applicant: 10 kb to 20 kb in .jpeg file

(3) Thumb impression of the Applicant: 20 kb to 50 kb in .jpeg file

(4) Scanned Copy of handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective advertisement: 50 kb to 100 kb in .jpeg file.