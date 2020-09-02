IBPS Clerk 2020 Notification: The Indian Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has released the notification for recruitment of IBPS clerk. All those who are interested can visit the official website ibps.in and apply by September 23. Also Read - IBPS RRB PO And Clerk Recruitment 2020: Official Notification Released, Apply From July 1-21

All those who will be shortlisted will be called to appear for the IBPS Clerk Exam 2020, which is slated to be held on December 5, 12 & 13, 2020. Further, mains exams will be held for those who pass the first round of exams. The IBPS Clerk Main exams will be held on January 24, 2020.

Notably, the recruitment through IBPS Clerk 2020 will fill up vacancies in various banks in the country namely Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Bank of Baroda, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank amongst others.

IBPS Clerk 2020: Important Dates

Registration Dates: September 2 to September 23

Prelims: December 5, 12 and 13

Main exam date: January 24

Pre exam training: November 23 to 28

Admit card for preliminary exam: November 18 onwards

IBPS Clerk 2020: Vacancies Details

Notably, a total of 1,557 vacancies for the post of clerk has been announced, check details below:

Andhra Pradesh – 10

Arunachal Pradesh – 1

Assam – 16

Bihar – 76

Chandigarh – 6

Chhattisgarh – 7

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu – 4

Delhi (NCT) – 67

Goa – 17

Gujarat 119

Haryana – 35

HP – 40

Jammu & Kashmir – 5

Jharkhand – 55

Karnataka – 29

Kerala – 32

Lakshadweep – 2

MP- 75

Maharashtra – 334

Manipur – 2

Meghalaya – 1

Mizoram – 1

Nagaland – 5

Odisha – 43

Puducherry – 3

Punjab – 136

Rajasthan – 48

Sikkim – 1

Tamil Nadu – 77

Telangana -20

Tripura – 11

UP – 136

Uttarakhand – 18

West Bengal – 125

IBPS Clerk 2020: Application fee details

Rs. 100/- for SC/ST/PWD/EXSM candidates

Rs. 600 /- for others