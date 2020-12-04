IBPS Clerk 2020 Prelims Exam 2020: The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection (IBPS) will hold the IBPS Clerk Preliminary 2020 examination on December 5, 12, and 13, 2020. Also Read - IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: Deadline Approaching, Apply For 647 Specialist Officers Posts Soon | Direct Link to Register Here

On November 20, the IBPS had released the hall ticket for IBPS clerk preliminary examination on. Candidates who have registered for the IBPS Clerk prelims exam 2020 need to download their admit card online at ibps.in for the exam. The admit card will carry all crucial information including the venue and slot allotment etc. Also Read - IBPS PO Prelims 2020 Admit Card Released, Here's How to Download and Direct Link

Notably, the results for the IBPS clerk preliminary exam 2020 will be announced on December 31, 2020. This year, the IBPS has issued some special instructions for candidates to keep in mind due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the paper pattern and other things remain the same as in previous years. Also Read - IBPS Clerk 2020 Notification Out on Official Website ibps.in | Check Vacancy Details & Important Dates Here

IBPS Clerk 2020 Prelims Exam: Here Are Some Important Instructions For Candidates

1) Candidates must ensure that they are reaching the exam centre 15 minutes before the reporting time.

2) As COVID measure, all candidates must wear mask and they can also wear gloves if they want to.

3) To the exam centre, candidates are advised to carry their own water bottle as no water would be provided to them.

4) Part of the guidelines, candidates will be permitted to carry hand sanitizer (50 ml) and a simple pen along with admit card and photo-id proof.

5) Before entering the exam hall, candidates need to show their the status on Aarogya Setu App at the entry points.

6) To stay away from coronavirus infection, candidates must maintain social distance and they should stand in rows and on the marked spots for the same.

What you can’t carry to exam hall?

You cant’s carry items such as Geometry/Pencil Box, Plastic Pouch, Calculator, Scale, Writing Pad, Pen Drives, Log Table, Electronic Pen/Scanner, communication device like Mobile Phone, Bluetooth, Earphones, Microphone, Pager, Health Band, camera, any metallic item, any eatable item (packed or otherwise) etc. are not allowed inside the exam centre

Other items like Goggles, Handbags, Hair-pin, Hair-band, Belt, Cap, Any watch/Wristwatch etc are not allowed.