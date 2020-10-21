IBPS Clerk 2020 Recruitment: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will be reactivating the online application window for the 2020 clerk recruitment on October 23. All those who are interested can visit the official website on the aforementioned date and submit your applications by November 6.

The IBPS Clerk prelims will be held in December 5, 12 & 13 this year. The mains will be conducted on January 24, 2021.

Notably, the link will be reactivated for following candidates:

1) Who attained the eligibility in terms of educational qualifications by 06.11.2020

2) Who could not register successfully from 02.09.2020 to 23.09.2020

According to this year’s notification, the IBPS Clerk Prelims and Mains exams will fill up a total of 2557 vacancies. Candidates will need to pass both prelims and main exams to get selected.

Here’s the direct link to access the IBPS Clerk 2020 notification