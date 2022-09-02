IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is set to conduct the IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims on September 3 (Saturday) and September 4 (Sunday). The exams are being conducted to recruit banking personnel for clerical cadre posts in 11 participating banks across the country.Also Read - IBPS RRB Provisional Allotment Result 2022 Declared For Clerk, PO Posts at ibps.in; Here's Direct Link

The 11 banks which will fill vacancies through the exam are Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank.

The IBPS Clerk online written examination is conducted on two levels- prelims and mains.

Candidates who will qualify in the preliminary exam will be shortlisted to appear for the online mains examination, which is scheduled to be held on October 8, 2022, (tentative). Candidates, who will qualify in both exams will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the participating banks. The result of the online preliminary exam will be announced in September or October 2022.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims: Check 5 last-minute tips

1. Revision Time: Go through the syllabus, important topics

Practice and revision is the key to success, say many experts. So, candidates appearing for the IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims are advised to revise the syllabus, and important topics to re-assess their progress. The candidates should brush up on important details, and memorize formulas, equations, concepts and dates. One must solve topics that one find easier and less time-consuming. Candidates should always focus on attempting questions as per the difficulty level and not the sequence of the question paper.

2. Attempt questions correctly to avoid penalty

Candidates are advised to answer only those questions which they are sure about because there is a negative marking for every wrong answer. One does not need to attempt every question. It is advised to leave a question blank if you do not know the correct answer. One should not waste time or risk their marks in guesswork. The penalty is 1/4th of 0.25 marks allotted to a question attempted wrongly.

3. Section-wise important last-minute preparation tips

Numerical Ability: This section will have 35 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 1 mark each. This is one of the most important and extensive sections. For numerical questions, candidates should go through table charts, bar graphs, pie charts and line graphs to increase calculation speed while solving Data Interpretation questions. Practice BODMAS to solve questions from simplification and practice factorization-based questions of Quadratic Equations. Candidates should practice Data Sufficiency, Number Series and Arithmetic Questions. They should also practice squares upto 30, cubes upto 25, square root, cube root, tables upto 25 and basic percentages and their decimal and fractional equivalents for solving questions easily and for becoming proficient in basic Mathematics.

Reasoning Ability: This section will contain 35 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 1 mark each. This is a logical-based section. For this, candidates should practice different Seating arrangement questions, direction sense and blood relations questions.

English Language: This section will have the grammar and vocabulary-based 30 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 1 mark each.

Reading Comprehension is one of the important topics in the IBPS Clerk English Language section and for this one should read newspapers, magazines and books related to business, banking, economy and current affairs. For grammar, important topics are error-spotting, active and passive voice, idioms and phrases, sentence rearrangement, direct and indirect speech and fill in the blanks with verbs, articles and prepositions. In vocabulary, important topics are synonyms and antonyms, one-word substitution and spelling correction.

4. Keep your exam items ready: Admit Card, Photographs, ID Proofs

Candidates are advised to download and carry their IBPS Clerk 2022 Prelims Admit Card, photographs, and ID Proofs (PAN Card/Passport/ Permanent Driving License/Voter’s Card with a photograph) safe for the exam day. Avoid the last-minute hassle. Candidate should reach the exam centre at least 2 hours before the exam time for collection of documents, verification and other processes.

5. Get good sleep, eat mood-lifting food and keep calm

Candidates are advised to monitor their sleep and food habits during the preparation and most importantly the day before the exam. Consume healthy and mood-lifting foods and take proper sleep to rest your brain. This will help the candidates be energised throughout the exam process. It is important to feel fresh on the day of your ITBP Clerk Prelims 2022 Exam.

(With inputs from ANI)

Wishing candidates all the best!