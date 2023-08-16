Home

IBPS Clerk 2023 Admit Card Update: Hall Tickets Released At ibps.in, Check Steps to Download Here

IBPS aims to recruit for 4545 vacancies at participating banks. Originally, IBPS announced 4045 vacancies and it added 500 more in the revised list.

IBPS Clerk 2023 Admit Card: The admit cards for the Common Recruitment Process for Recruitment Of Clerks In Participating Banks (CRP CLERKS-XIII 2023) examination 2023 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The candidates who have applied for IBPS Clerk 2023 on or before July 28 can download it from ibps.in. Below, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can download the admit card.

The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the prelims exam of IBPS Clerk 2023 is tentatively scheduled for August or September. The exact date and time of the exam will be mentioned on admit cards.

How to download IBPS Clerk admit card 2023

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the admit card:

Visit the official website i.e. ibps.in.

On the home page, find and open the CRP CLERKS-XIII 2023 admit card link.

Alternatively, go to the CRP CLERKS-XII tab and open the link for call letter/hall ticket/admit card.

Enter the required credentials and login.

Check and download the admit card.

