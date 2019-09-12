IBPS Clerk Application 2019: The recruitment process for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will begin from Tuesday, September 17, as per a notification released on the official website on Thursday. Candidates can apply online for IBPS posts by visiting ibps.in.

Interested candidates must note that the last date to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019 is October 9. The selection process will take place on the basis of their performance in the examination.

The IBPS exam will be conducted in two phases – an online preliminary exam followed by online Mains. Those who qualify the preliminary will be shortlisted for the Mains. The preliminary examination will be conducted on December 7, 8, 14 and 21 this year; while the mains will be conducted on January 19, 2020.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the posts should be aged between 20 and 28 years. All applicants must possess a degree certificate in any discipline from a recognised university under the Government of India, or an equivalent qualification by the central government.

Candidates need to have basic knowledge of operating and working on computer systems. Proficiency (ability to read and write) in the official language of the State or UT the candidate is applying to is preferable.