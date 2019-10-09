IBPS Clerk Application 2019: The last date to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019 is October 9. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply soon on the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), i.e., ibps.in.

The recruitment drive for 12075 clerk vacancies in 17 nationalised banks was initiated by the IBPS on September 17.

Here is the IBPS Clerk Exam Pattern:

The IBPS exam will be conducted in two phases – an online preliminary exam followed by online Mains. Those who qualify the preliminary will be shortlisted for the Mains. The preliminary examination will be conducted on December 7, 8, 14 and 21 this year; while the mains will be conducted on January 19, 2020. Since the selection process is solely based on the performance of the candidates in the examination, there will be no interview round.

Check some of the important dates below:

1) The Preliminary exams will be held on December 7, December 8, December 14 and December 21 this year.

2) The Main Exam will take place on January 19, 2020.

3) The Provisional Allotment will take place on April 2020.

Before applying for IBPS Clerk Exam 2019, check your eligibility criteria here:

Candidates applying for the posts should be aged between 20 and 28 years. All applicants must possess a degree certificate in any discipline from a recognised university under the Government of India, or an equivalent qualification by the central government.

Candidates need to have basic knowledge of operating and working on computer systems. Proficiency (ability to read and write) in the official language of the State or UT the candidate is applying to is preferable.