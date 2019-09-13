IBPS Clerk Application 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for clerk recruitment in 17 nationalised banks. As many as 12, 074 vacancies have been announced by the IBPS.

Candidates must note that registrations will begin from September 17 on the official website ibps.in.

The last date to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019 is October 9.

The selection process will take place on the basis of their performance in the examination. No interview will be conducted for the same.

Here is a list of important dates:

Preliminary exam: December 7, 8, 14 and 21 Main Exam: January 19 Provisional Allotment: April 2020

Exam Pattern:

The IBPS exam will be conducted in two phases – an online preliminary exam followed by online Mains. Those who qualify the preliminary will be shortlisted for the Mains. The preliminary examination will be conducted on December 7, 8, 14 and 21 this year; while the mains will be conducted on January 19, 2020.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the posts should be aged between 20 and 28 years. All applicants must possess a degree certificate in any discipline from a recognised university under the Government of India, or an equivalent qualification by the central government.

Candidates need to have basic knowledge of operating and working on computer systems. Proficiency (ability to read and write) in the official language of the State or UT the candidate is applying to is preferable.