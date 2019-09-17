IBPS Clerk Application 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has initiated the recruitment drive for 12075 clerk vacancies in 17 nationalised banks.

Candidates can apply for the IBPS Clerk Application 2019 on the official website ibps.in.

The last date to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2019 is October 9.

The selection process will take place on the basis of their performance in the examination. No interview will be conducted for the same.

Here is a list of important dates:

Preliminary exam: December 7, 8, 14 and 21

Main Exam: January 19

Provisional Allotment: April 2020

Exam Pattern:

The IBPS exam will be conducted in two phases – an online preliminary exam followed by online Mains. Those who qualify the preliminary will be shortlisted for the Mains. The preliminary examination will be conducted on December 7, 8, 14 and 21 this year; while the mains will be conducted on January 19, 2020.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the posts should be aged between 20 and 28 years. All applicants must possess a degree certificate in any discipline from a recognised university under the Government of India, or an equivalent qualification by the central government.

Candidates need to have basic knowledge of operating and working on computer systems. Proficiency (ability to read and write) in the official language of the State or UT the candidate is applying to is preferable.