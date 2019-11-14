IBPS Clerk 2019 PET Admit Card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the pre-exam training (PET) for the IBPS Clerk Exam 2019. The admit cards are available for a limited number of candidates and they can download it from ibps.in, which is the IBPS’ official website.

The preliminary exam will be conducted on December 7, 8, 14 and 21. The main exam, meanwhile, is scheduled to be conducted on January 19, 2020. The admit card for prelims will be released later this month.

Steps to download IBPS Clerk 2019 PET admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for PET admit card

Step 3: On the new page, click on the ‘Download Pre-Exam Training call letter’ link

Step 4: Enter your credentials as well as a captcha code

Step 5: Your admit card will be available on the next page

Step 6: Download it and keep a copy for future use

Click here to access the login page directly. The official advertisement for the exam can be accessed from here.

A total of 7,275 candidates will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The pre-examination training is conducted for candidates from the reserved categories as well as ex-servicemen and those with disabilities. These are conducted by nodal banks or participating organisations.