IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday released the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020, the results were released at IBPS’ official website https://ibps.in/. Here is the direct link to check IBPS Clerk Mains result https://www.ibps.in/crp-clerical-cadre-x/. Now that the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020 has been released, candidates can check their score on the official website. The IBPS Clerk Main Examination 2020 was conducted on 28 February 2021 at various examination centres across the country. Also Read - IBPS RRB PO Mains Score Card 2020-21 Released: Here’s Direct Link to Download Score

The IBPS said that through IBPS CRP Clerk-X, the selection process is being done for the recruitment of 2557 clerk posts in various public sector banks such as Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, and Punjab and Sindh Bank. Also Read - IBPS RRB Clerk Result 2020-21: Download Result @ibps.in, Check Direct Link Here

The preliminary examination was conducted on 5, 12 and 13 December 2020 as per IBPS clerk recruitment schedule. The results of the preliminary examination were declared on 10 February 2021. Also Read - IBPS PO Score Card 2020-21 Released: Candidates Can Download Score @ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2020: Here’s how to check score