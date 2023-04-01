Home

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 Declared on ibps.in: Check Direct Link, Steps to Download Score

The IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 will be available for candidates from April 1 to 30, 2023.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Saturday declared IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 and now the candidates, who have appeared for CRP CLERKS-XII main examination, can check their results on the official site of IBPS at ibps.in. The IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 will be available for candidates from April 1 to 30, 2023.

Direct link to check IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022

For the general information of the candidates, the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2022 is being conducted for 6035 Clerk vacancies in 11 participating banks across India. It should be noted that the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2022 was conducted in October 2022.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022: How to Check Score

Visit the official site of IBPS at ibps.in.

Click on IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

IBPS Calendar 2023 Released

Apart from the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022, the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has also released the tentative calendar for IBPS 2023 Exam. Notably, the exam dates have been released for Officer Scale, RRB, Clerk, PO and Specialist Officer and it can be downloaded from the official website, ibps.in.

