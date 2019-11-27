IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selections (IBPS) on Tuesday released the admit card for IBPS Clerks Prelims 2019 for recruitment in Clerical cadre posts on its official website.

Candidates who applied for the examination can download the admit cards by visiting the website at ibps.in.

The IBPS Clerks Preliminary examination 2019 is scheduled to be held on December 7, 8, 14, and 21. The results will also be declared in the month of December.

Candidates must carry all the required documents along with the admit card on the day of the exam.

Follow the steps to download your IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS, i.e., ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the flash link that reads ‘Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP Clerks-IX’

Step 3: Fill in the required credentials. Click on ‘Login’.

Step 4: Your admit card will be on your screen. Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

It must be noted that the admit card link will be up on the website till December 8. Candidates must download it at the soonest to avoid any problems before the exam.