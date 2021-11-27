IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Admit Card: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS )on Friday, November 26 released the admit card for the IBPS clerk preliminary examination 2021 (CRP Clerk XI) on its official website — ibps.in. The IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2021 will be available to download between November 26 to December 19.Also Read - IBPS PO Admit Card 2021 Released on ibps.in.; Check Steps To Download Here

The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks is scheduled to be held on 19 December, 2021. Also Read - IBPS Clerk Revised Recruitment 2021 Notification Out on Official Website ibps.in | Check New Vacancies Details and Other

How to download IBPS CRP Clerk XI admit card 2021?

Go to IBPS’s official website

Click on link for download of CRP- CLERK -XI – preliminary admit cards

You will be directed to a login page

Enter registration no/roll no and password/DOB in dd-mm-yy format

Enter Captcha code and click on login to download the call letter

Direct link to download IBPS clerk prelims admit cards 2021 Also Read - IBPS PO 2021 Recruitment: Notification Out For Over 4000 Vacancies, Apply From This Date | Important Deets Here

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 7,858 vacancies in the participating banks. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains, and interviews. The institute has also released the information handout for the exam which can be downloaded by clicking here.