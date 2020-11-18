IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has said that the IBPS Clerk prelims 2020 admit cards are most likely to be released today on the official website at ibps.in. Candidates who are waiting for the admit card must check this official website for update. Also Read - IBPS RRB Prelims Admit Card 2020 Released on ibps.in, Exam From Sept 12 | Check Details Here

The IBPS had invited applications to fill 2,557 vacancies in 11 participating organisations such as Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab and Sind Bank. Notably, the IBPS Clerk preliminary exam 2020 will be held on December 5, 12 and 13. Also Read - IBPS RRB Preliminary Exam 2020 Postponed, Fresh Date to be Released Soon | Check Latest Updates Here

How to download IBPS Clerk admit cards:

Candidates need to visit the official website IBPS at ibps.in Then they need to click on the link for IBPS Clerk prelims 2020 admit card After this, they just need to log in by providing the required credentials Soon after this, the hall ticket will display on home screen They can download admit card and take printout.

For the candidates’ information, the prelims exam will be of 100 marks and will have 100 questions of one mark each and students will be allotted 60 minutes to complete the test.

Candidates who qualify this exam will appear for the main exam which is scheduled on January 24. For the main exam, IBPS will issue candidates another admit card on January 12. Last year the IBPS clerk preliminary exam was held on December 7, 8, 14 and 21 and the recruitment was notified on September 17.