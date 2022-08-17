IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) on Wednesday released the admit card for the IBPS Clerk Prelims examination. Candidates planning to appear for the Clerk prelims examination can download the admit card by visiting the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. It is to be noted that candidates will be allowed to download their IBPS Clerk hall ticket till September 4, 2022. To access the hall ticket, a candidate needs to enter his registration number/ roll number, and password.Also Read - Telangana TS LAWCET, TS PGLCET Rank Card 2022 Out at lawcet.tsche.ac.in; Here's How to Check

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the admit card. Follow the steps given below.

Direct Link: Click Here to Download IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022

How to Download IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel ( IBPS ) at ibps.in.

) at On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Leeter For CRP- Clerks-XII.”

Enter the login credentials such as registration number/ roll number, password, and captcha code.

Now click on the login option.

Your IBPS Clerk Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the IBPS Clerk hall ticket 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam: Check Exam Date, Other Details Here

This year, the IBPS Clerk exam (Prelims) will be conducted on August 28, September 03, and 04, 2022. The Online Preliminary Examination will consist of Objective Tests for 100 marks. This test will be of 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections.

Candidates are required to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time slot mentioned in the Call Letter. Latecomers will not be allowed to take the test. For more details, candidates can check the official website of IBPS.