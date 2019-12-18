IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 which is scheduled to be declared by next week. Once the results are out, candidates can check their scores by visiting the official website – ibps.in.

The IBPS Clerk 2019 preliminary examinations were conducted on December 7 and December 8 this year, in two shifts each day. According to reports, the results are expected to be declared on or before December 28. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy and keep a close eye on the IBPS website for the announcement of results.

Candidates who qualify the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam 2019 will then have to appear for the IBPS Mains, which is scheduled to be held on January 19, 2020.

Follow the steps to check your IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS, i.e., ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for ‘IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019’.

Step 3: Enter the required credentials like roll number/registration number and password. Click on ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Your IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2019 will display on your screen. Download it and take a print out for future reference,