IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020-21: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has announced the Prelims results on its official website ibps.in. All those students who had appeared for the IBPS prelims exam 2020-21 are requested to visit the aforementioned website and download their results at the soonest.

NOTE: In case the official website is down due to heavy traffic, students can check their IBPS Prelims result 2020-21 in a while.

The IBPS Clerk exam was held on December 5, 12, and 13 for the post of Clerk (CRP- Clerks–X). This year, the IBPS had issued some special instructions for candidates to keep in mind due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the paper pattern and other things remained the same as in previous years.

IBPS Prelims Result 2020-21: Check steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP Clerks X’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window

Step 4: Login using your Registration Number and Password

Step 5: Hit the login button

Step 6: Download the IBPS Prelims result for future reference.

Direct link to download IBPS Prelims Result 2020-21:

Candidates who qualify for the IBPS prelims exam will be called to appear for the IBPS mains exam slated to be held on February 28.

Meanwhile, IBPS Clerk Admit Card has also been released on the official website. Candidates who have qualified for the IBPS prelims can download the admit cards for Mains by visiting the official website.

Format for IBPS Main Exams 2020-21

Candidates will be asked 190 questions that need to be answered in 2 hours and 40 minutes time.