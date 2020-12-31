IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will today announce the Common Recruitment Process Clerk Prelims 2020 results today on its official website ibps.in. All those who appeared for the exam are requested to keep a tab on the official website in case of any update regarding IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020. Also Read - 2020 Admit Card: Prelims Call Letters Released at ibps.in, Details Here

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 result: Know here steps to check results online Also Read - IBPS RRB Interview Admit Card 2020 For Scale II And III Officers Released | Check Status Here

Step 1: Visit the official website at ibps.in Also Read - IBPS Clerk 2020 Prelims Exam Begins Tomorrow: Important Instructions For Candidates

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘IBPS CRP clerk- X’

Step 3: A new window will open

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘IBPS CRP clerk prelims result 2020’ link

Step 5: Enter all details asked including your registration number

Step 6: IBPS clerk prelims result 2020 will now appear on the screen

Step 7: Look for your name and roll number

The Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection held the IBPS Clerk Preliminary 2020 examination on December 5, 12, and 13, 2020. This year, the IBPS had issued some special instructions for candidates to keep in mind due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the paper pattern and other things remained the same as in previous years.

Candidates can bookmark this page for all the latest updates on IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020.