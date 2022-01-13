IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2021 Declared: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection on Thursday announced the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2021. The candidates must know that the preliminary examination was conducted under the Common Recruitment Process (CPR) to select candidates for the post of clerical cadre in participating banks (CRP Clerks XI). Now that the results have been announced, the candidates can check the score on the official website – ibps.in. By entering the Registration number and Password, candidates can download the result. It should be noted that the Online Preliminary Examination was conducted on December 19, 2021.Also Read - IBPS PO Prelims Score Card Released at ibps.in | Here’s How to Check, Direct Link to Download

The IBPS Clerk exam was held in computer-based mode in 13 regional languages in addition to Hindi and English. Also Read - IBPS PO Prelims Result 2021 Out on ibps.in | Download Via Direct Link Given Here

To check their score, the candidates must no longer waste any time and login to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in, the candidates should visit https://ibps.in/ and check their IBPS CRP Clerks XI preliminary examination results. Also Read - IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Admit Card Released at ibps.in; Download Via Direct Link Here

Direct link to check IBPS prelims results 2022

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2021: Here’s How to Check Score

Visit the official website https://ibps.in/

Select ‘Click here to view your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP Clerks XI’ Link

You will be redirected to a Login Page

Enter Registration Number and Password

Enter Login

Your Result will be displayed on the screen

It must be noted that the selected candidates will be eligible to appear for the main examination and they will be provisionally allotted to one of the participating banks.

As per latest updates, the main examination will be held tentatively in the months of January/February 2022, whereas the provisional seat allotment will be held tentatively in April 2022.