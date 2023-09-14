Home

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 Expected Today; Know How to Check Scores at ibps.in

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 can be downloaded by visiting the official website of the Institute at ibps.in. Check direct link, how to check scorecard and other details here.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 Date and Time 2023: The Institute Of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) is expected to announce the IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 today, September 14, 2023. All those candidates who have appeared in the competitive examination can check and download their IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Institute at ibps.in. To access the scorecard, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number and date of birth. Check important dates, how to check the scorecard, and other details here.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 – Date And Time

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023: September 14, 2023(tentative) Going by the reports, the results will be released by the evening.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023 (Download Link to be active soon)

How to Check IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023?

In this article, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the scorecard. Follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of the Institute Of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) at ibps.in. On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Download IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2023.” Enter the login details. Your Result will be displayed on the screen. Download the IBPS Clerk Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

Selected candidates will have to appear for the main examination. The main examination will be held on October 7, 2023. For more details, visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS).

