IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has declared the IBPS Clerk Prelims scorecard 2019 on the official website ibps.in. All those who appeared for the exam can visit the aforementioned website and check their scorecards.

Notably, the preliminary result was declared on January 2, 2020. The exam was conducted on December 7, 8 across the nation.

In case, the website is down due to heavy traffic, students may check results later.

Here’s how you can check IBPS Clerk Prelims Score Card 2019:

Step 1: Go on the official website ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2019’ link

Step 3: Now, enter your login details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download. Take a print-out of the same

A total of 12075 clerical posts in various public sector banks will be filled up through this exam.