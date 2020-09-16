IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has increased the vacancies from 1,557 to 2,557 for the IBPS Clerk 2020 posts. Candidates are requested to visit the official website of IBPS at at ibps.in to check the official notification in this regard.
Notably, candidates can apply for vacancy in one state/UT only.
Eligibility criteria:
They need to have a graduation degree from any university recognized by the government of India.
Age limit:
A candidate needs to be between 20 to 28 years of age.
Exam pattern:
Candidates will first need to appear for a written exam-preliminary. If they qualify the test, they would be called for the main exam.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Check Vacancy details here:
Jammu & Kashmir- 07 Posts
Himachal Pradesh- 45 Posts
Uttarakhand- 30 Posts
Arunachal Pradesh- 1 Post
Manipur- 03 Posts
Meghalaya- 1 Post
Mizoram- 1 Post
Nagaland- 5 Posts
Assam- 24 Posts
Sikkim- 1 Post
Tripura- 12 Posts
West Bengal- 151 Posts
Odisha- 66 Posts
Bihar- 95 Posts
Jharkhand- 67 Posts
Chhattisgarh- 18 Posts
Uttar Pradesh- 259 Posts
Chandigarh- 08 Posts
Punjab- 162 Posts
Haryana- 72 Posts
Delhi (NCT)- 93 Posts
Rajasthan- 68 Posts
Madhya Pradesh- 104 Posts
Gujarat- 139 Posts
Maharashtra- 371 Posts
Goa- 25 Posts
Andhra Pradesh- 10 Posts
Karnataka- 221 Posts
Kerala- 120 Posts
Lakshadweep- 03 Posts
Puducherry- 04 Posts
Tamil Nadu-229 Posts
Telangana- 62 Posts
Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu-04 Posts