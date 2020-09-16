IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection has increased the vacancies from 1,557 to 2,557 for the IBPS Clerk 2020 posts. Candidates are requested to visit the official website of IBPS at at ibps.in to check the official notification in this regard.

Notably, candidates can apply for vacancy in one state/UT only.

Eligibility criteria:

They need to have a graduation degree from any university recognized by the government of India.

Age limit:

A candidate needs to be between 20 to 28 years of age.

Exam pattern:

Candidates will first need to appear for a written exam-preliminary. If they qualify the test, they would be called for the main exam.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020: Check Vacancy details here:

Jammu & Kashmir- 07 Posts

Himachal Pradesh- 45 Posts

Uttarakhand- 30 Posts

Arunachal Pradesh- 1 Post

Manipur- 03 Posts

Meghalaya- 1 Post

Mizoram- 1 Post

Nagaland- 5 Posts

Assam- 24 Posts

Sikkim- 1 Post

Tripura- 12 Posts

West Bengal- 151 Posts

Odisha- 66 Posts

Bihar- 95 Posts

Jharkhand- 67 Posts

Chhattisgarh- 18 Posts

Uttar Pradesh- 259 Posts

Chandigarh- 08 Posts

Punjab- 162 Posts

Haryana- 72 Posts

Delhi (NCT)- 93 Posts

Rajasthan- 68 Posts

Madhya Pradesh- 104 Posts

Gujarat- 139 Posts

Maharashtra- 371 Posts

Goa- 25 Posts

Andhra Pradesh- 10 Posts

Karnataka- 221 Posts

Kerala- 120 Posts

Lakshadweep- 03 Posts

Puducherry- 04 Posts

Tamil Nadu-229 Posts

Telangana- 62 Posts

Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu-04 Posts