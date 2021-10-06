New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) on Wednesday released a recruitment notification on the official website under which IBPS Clerk will be recruited from October 7. Eligible candidates can check the application form on the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.Also Read - CAG Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Accountant, Auditor And Clerk Posts | Check Details Here

Earlier, the IBPS Clerk recruitment was scheduled to be held from August 1, 2021. Later, the recruitment process was put to hold on July 14 by the Finance Ministry. The Ministry had directed the government-owned recruitment body, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection to stop the hiring process due to varying reasons, One such was the number of languages under which the exams will be held. Later, the Ministry too mentioned the committee to look after the demands for conducting the exams in local and regional languages. Also Read - IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2021: 1 IPR Officer Vacancy, Apply Directly Through This Link

The committee was assigned to submit a detailed recommendation within a period of 15 days. Also Read - South Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 4K+ Apprentice Posts, Apply Online at scr.indianrailways.gov.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates can now follow the steps given below to register for the IBPS recruitment process

Log in to the official website of IBPS ibps.in.

Click on the link that reads IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021 available on the homepage.

Type out the necessary details to log in. Submit the details.

Upload the required documents while filling the application form.

Submit the document, and pay a sum of amount for the application form.

Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.