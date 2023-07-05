Home

Education

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Revised; 500 CRP Clerks-XIII Posts Added

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Revised; 500 CRP Clerks-XIII Posts Added

IBPS Clerk 2023 Prelims is likely to be held on August 26 and 27 and September 2. The mains exam has been scheduled to be held on October 7 2023.

The recruitment drive will be conducted for 4,545 candidates.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has announced its decision to revise the number of vacancies to be filled through CRB Clerks-XIII recruitment. The IBPS Clerk recruitment drive, which was previously being conducted for 4,045 vacancies, will now see the addition of 500 more posts. With the revision in the number of vacancies, 4,545 candidates will be recruited in various banks across the states and union territories of India. It is pertinent to note that the number of vacancies remains unchanged for many states. But, a major change has been witnessed in the posts available in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

Trending Now

IBPS Clerk 2023: Registration Process

The registration process to join any of the Participating Banks listed at (A) as a Clerk or in a similar post and appear in IBPS Clerk 2023 exam commenced on July 1. The modification in the application form or any kind of editing can be done till July 21 as it is the last date to apply for the exam. Those who are seeking recruitment to the post of clerks in any bank can apply for the exam at ibps.in. Candidates registering for the exam will have to pay an application fee Rs 850. Only Rs 175 has to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM candidates.

You may like to read

“The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks is tentatively scheduled in August/ September 2023 & October 2023,” read the official notification.

IBPS Clerk 2023: Exam Date Out

IBPS has released the tentative Clerk recruitment exam date along with the institute’s exam calendar. The IBPS Clerk 2023 Prelims is likely to be held on August 26 and 27 and September 2. The main exam is scheduled to be held on October 7 2023. However, the date on which the hall tickets for the candidates will be released is yet to be announced.

IBPS Clerk 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The age limit of candidates seeking recruitment to the post of clerk in any bank should be between 20 and 28 years. Talking about minimum educational qualification, candidates must hold a graduation degree in any discipline recognised by the Government of India.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES