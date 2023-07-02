Home

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Check Application Link, State-Wise Vacancy, Eligibility Here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the clerk posts. The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks is tentatively scheduled in August/ September 2023 & October 2023. The last date to submit the application form is July 21, 2023. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the IBPS at www.ibps.in. Over 4,000 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

IBPS Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here

Important Events Dates Commencement of on-line registration of application 01/07/2023 Closure of registration of application 21/07/2023 Closure for editing application details 21/07/2023 Last date for printing your application 05/08/2023 Online Fee Payment 01/07/2023 to 21/07/2023

IBPS Recruitment 2023: Check State-Wise Vacancy Here

West Bengal: 241 posts

Uttarakhand: 26 posts

Uttar Pradesh: 674 posts

Tripura: 15 posts

Telangana: 27 posts

Tamil Nadu: 142 posts

Sikkim: 0 post

Rajasthan: 169 posts

Punjab: 321 posts

Puducherry: 0 post

Odisha: 57 posts

Nagaland: 3 posts

Mizoram: 1 post

Meghalaya: 1 post

Manipur: 10 posts

Maharashtra: 527 posts

Madhya Pradesh: 393 posts

Lakshadweep: 0 post

Ladakh: 0 post

Kerala: 52 posts

Karnataka: 88 posts

Jharkhand: 52 posts

Jammu & Kashmir: 14 posts

Himachal Pradesh: 81 posts

Haryana: 174 posts

Gujarat: 239 posts

Goa: 36 posts

Delhi: 234 posts

Andhra Pradesh: 77 posts

Arunachal Pradesh: 6 posts

Assam: 77 posts

Bihar: 210 posts

Chandigarh: 6 posts

CHHATTISGARH: 84 posts

DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI AND DAMAN & DIU: 8 posts

IBPS Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online. Computer Literacy: Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should

have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

IBPS Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the selection process and educational qualifications through the detailed notification shared below.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment Notification PDF 2023 – Direct Link

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 Application Link – Direct Link

How to Apply For IBPS Clerk Jobs?

Candidates can apply online only from 01.07.2023 to 21.07.2023 and no other mode of application will be accepted. Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Participating Banks listed at (A) as a Clerk or in a similar post in that cadre, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XIII)

