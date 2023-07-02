Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Check Application Link, State-Wise Vacancy, Eligibility Here
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the clerk posts. The online examination (Preliminary and Main) for the next Common Recruitment Process for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks is tentatively scheduled in August/ September 2023 & October 2023. The last date to submit the application form is July 21, 2023. Candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the IBPS at www.ibps.in. Over 4,000 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.
IBPS Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates Here
|Important Events
|Dates
|Commencement of on-line registration of application
|01/07/2023
|Closure of registration of application
|21/07/2023
|Closure for editing application details
|21/07/2023
|Last date for printing your application
|05/08/2023
|Online Fee Payment
|01/07/2023 to 21/07/2023
IBPS Recruitment 2023: Check State-Wise Vacancy Here
- West Bengal: 241 posts
- Uttarakhand: 26 posts
- Uttar Pradesh: 674 posts
- Tripura: 15 posts
- Telangana: 27 posts
- Tamil Nadu: 142 posts
- Sikkim: 0 post
- Rajasthan: 169 posts
- Punjab: 321 posts
- Puducherry: 0 post
- Odisha: 57 posts
- Nagaland: 3 posts
- Mizoram: 1 post
- Meghalaya: 1 post
- Manipur: 10 posts
- Maharashtra: 527 posts
- Madhya Pradesh: 393 posts
- Lakshadweep: 0 post
- Ladakh: 0 post
- Kerala: 52 posts
- Karnataka: 88 posts
- Jharkhand: 52 posts
- Jammu & Kashmir: 14 posts
- Himachal Pradesh: 81 posts
- Haryana: 174 posts
- Gujarat: 239 posts
- Goa: 36 posts
- Delhi: 234 posts
- Andhra Pradesh: 77 posts
- Arunachal Pradesh: 6 posts
- Assam: 77 posts
- Bihar: 210 posts
- Chandigarh: 6 posts
- CHHATTISGARH: 84 posts
- DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI AND DAMAN & DIU: 8 posts
IBPS Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here
A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online. Computer Literacy: Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should
have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.
IBPS Selection Process
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the selection process and educational qualifications through the detailed notification shared below.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment Notification PDF 2023 – Direct Link
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023 Application Link – Direct Link
How to Apply For IBPS Clerk Jobs?
Candidates can apply online only from 01.07.2023 to 21.07.2023 and no other mode of application will be accepted. Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Participating Banks listed at (A) as a Clerk or in a similar post in that cadre, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XIII)
