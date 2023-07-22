Home

Education

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration Deadline Extended Till July 28, Direct Link Here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: The deadline for the registration process for IBPS Clerk posts has been extended till July 28. Earlier, the last date of registration was July 21. Interested candidates willing to apply for the posts can visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the online registration window for the recruitment of Clerks in participating banks (CRP CLERKS-XIII) till July 28. Interested candidates willing to apply for Common Recruitment Process can visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The last date for application printing is August 5. The IBPS Clerk Recruitment drive aims to fill up 4,545 posts in the organisation. The preliminary examination is to be held in August and the result announcement will be done by September-October this year. The IBPS Clerk main exam will be held in October.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The age limit for the post is 20-28 years of age.

Education Qualification: A graduation degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the central government. Note that candidates must hold a valid graduation mark-sheet or degree certificate. While registering online, applicants must mention the percentage of marks obtained in graduation.

Other qualifications:

Computer Literacy: Applicants should have studied Computer or Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School or College/Institute/University. He/she should also have a Certificate/Diploma/Degree in Computer Operations/Language.

Language Proficiency: Candidates applying for the post of IBPS Clerk must be proficient in writing, reading, and speaking the language of the state/Union Territory they are applying for.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Ex-servicemen (EXSM) category candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 175. Rs 850 is applicable for general category aspirants.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) at ibps.in.

Step 2: Select the IBPS Clerk posts 2023 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself using your credentials.

Step 4: Once done, fill up the IBPS application form with the necessary information.

Step 5: Pay the application fee for IBPS Clerk and hit submit.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Direct link here.

For further related queries, candidates are advised to go to the official website at ibps.in.

