Home

Education

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration Window To Close Today, Direct Link Here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration Window To Close Today, Direct Link Here

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: The last date to register for the IBPS Clerk posts is today, July 21. Candidates can visit the official website and apply for the post at ibps.in.

IBPS is conducting the recruitment drive for 4,545 vacancies.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will close the registration window for the recruitment of Clerks in participating banks (CRP CLERKS-XIII) today, July 21. Candidates can apply for the IBPS Common Recruitment Process on the official website- ibps.in. The last date for printing of applications is August 5. This recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4,545 vacancies in the organisation. Following the registration process, the preliminary examination is slated to be held in August. The result announcement will be done by September-October this year. Furthermore, the IBPS Clerk main exam will be conducted in October.

Trending Now

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates applying for the post must be within 20-28 years of age.

You may like to read

Education Qualification: Applicants must have a graduation degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the Indian government. It is to be noted that the candidate must possess a valid mark-sheet / degree certificate as proof of graduation. Applicants must mention the percentage of marks obtained in graduation while registering online.

Other qualifications:

Knowledge in Computer: Candidates should have a certificate/diploma/degree in computer operations/language. The applicant should have studied Computer / Information Technology in high school or college/university.

Language Proficiency: Applicants must be proficient in reading, writing and speaking the official language of the state or Union Territory for which they want to apply.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Applicants belonging from SC/ST/PwBD/EXSM category have to pay an application fee of Rs 175, whereas Rs 850 is applicable for general category candidates.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2023: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in.

Step 2: Click on the IBPS Clerk posts 2023 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself on the portal.

Step 4: Once done, proceed with the IBPS Clerk application process.

Step 5: Fill up the application form.

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the IBPS form.

Step 7: Download a copy of the IBPS Clerk application form for future reference.

Direct link to apply for IBPS Clerk Recruitment is here.

For further related details, aspirants are advised to visit the official website at ibps.in.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES