IBPS Revised Recruitment 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) on Thursday released a revised recruitment notification on the official website under which IBPS Clerk will be recruited. According to the newly revised recruitment notification, the number of vacancies has increased from 7800 to 7858.

Candidates who plan to appear in the recruitment process can check the official website of IBPS which is at ibps.in. With the revised notification, 58 vacant posts have been added to the IBPS Clerk recruitment 2021. All candidates must fall under the age group of 20-28 years in order to be hired.

A candidate must have completed graduation in any discipline from a recognized university. The deadline to fill in the IBPS application form is Oct 27, 2021. Note, a candidate's applications form will only be accepted through online mode. According to the revised IBPS Clerk 2021 notification, the prelims exams are scheduled for the month of December 2021. While the results will be announced in the month of January 2022.

Based on the performance of the candidate in prelims, mains, and interview process, a candidate will be hired. The documents will be verified. If a candidate fails to produce any documents, he will not be allowed to join the participating bank.