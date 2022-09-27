IBPS Clerk Score Card 2022 Download Link: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the marks of the online preliminary examination held for the post of Clerk (CRP CLERKS-XII). Eligible Candidates can download the IBPS Clerk Scorecard 2022 by visiting the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. It is to be noted that the IBPS Clerk Prelims examination was held on September 03 and September 04, 2022, in four shifts.Also Read - Chandigarh ASI Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For 49 Posts at chandigarhpolice.gov.in. Read Details Here

To download the IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2022, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number or roll number and Password or date of birth for login. Below are the steps and a direct link to check the IBPS Clerk Scorecard 2022. Also Read - UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply For 701 Posts at upsssc.gov.in From Oct 17. Details Inside