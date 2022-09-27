IBPS Clerk Score Card 2022 Download Link: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the marks of the online preliminary examination held for the post of Clerk (CRP CLERKS-XII). Eligible Candidates can download the IBPS Clerk Scorecard 2022 by visiting the official website of the IBPS at ibps.in. It is to be noted that the IBPS Clerk Prelims examination was held on September 03 and September 04, 2022, in four shifts.Also Read - Chandigarh ASI Police Recruitment 2022: Apply For 49 Posts at chandigarhpolice.gov.in. Read Details Here
To download the IBPS Clerk Prelims Scorecard 2022, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number or roll number and Password or date of birth for login. Below are the steps and a direct link to check the IBPS Clerk Scorecard 2022. Also Read - UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply For 701 Posts at upsssc.gov.in From Oct 17. Details Inside
How to Download IBPS Clerk Score Card 2022?
- Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) at ibps.in.
- On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “Click Here to Download IBPS Clerk Score card 2022.”
- Enter the registration details such as Registration No or Roll No and Password or DOB for login.
- Your IBPS Clerk Score card 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.
The IBPS declared the result of the IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam on September 21, 2022. All those students who have qualified for the prelims exam will have to appear for the main exam. The IBPS Clerk Mains exam will be conducted in the month of October. The bank will release the IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2022 soon on its website. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). Also Read - SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 News: Apply For These Posts Till September 27 | Steps Inside