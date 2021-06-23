IBPS CRP RRB Reserve List 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the reserve list of candidates provisionally allotted under CRP RRB IX – Office Assistant and Office Scale 1. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the examinations can download IBPS CRP RRB IX Reserve list through the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in. Also Read - IBPS SO Result 2021 For Mains And Interview Declared at ibps.in | Here's How to Download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the IBPS CRP RRB IX Office Assistant & Office Scale 1 Reserve List 2021:

Visit the official website of IBPS.i.e.ibps.in.

Click on ‘click here to view a list of candidates provisionally allotted under CRP RRB IX’ flashing on the homepage.

Then, it will redirect you to the notification page.

Click on the respective exam you applied for.

Then, select your State.

Then, A PDF containing a list of provisionally selected candidates will be displayed.

Candidates can download IBPS CRP RRBIX Office Assistant & Office Scale 1 Reserve

Below, we have mentioned the direct link through which the candidates can Download IBPS CRP RRB IX Office Assistant & Office Scale 1 Reserve List 2021