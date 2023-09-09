Home

IBPS CRP RRBs Clerk Main Exam Call Letter 2023(OUT): Check Paper Pattern, Sample Question Here

IBPS CRP RRBs XII Office Assistants Online Main Exam Call Letter 2023 can be checked by visiting the official website of the Institute at ibps.in.

IBPS RRB Clerk Main Admit Card 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) has released the admit card for the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XII) for Recruitment of Group ‘B’ – Office Assistants (Multipurpose). All those candidates who are planning to appear for the examination can download IBPS CRP RRBs XII Office Assistants Online Main Exam Call Letter 2023 by visiting the official website of the Institute at ibps.in. Check important dates, download link, how to check

IBPS CRP RRBs Clerk Main Exam 2023: Important Dates

Commencement of Call letter Download 08 – 09 – 2023 Closure of Call letter Download 16 – 09 – 2023

Download IBPS CRP RRBs Clerk Main Exam Admit Card 2023

How to Download IBPS CRP RRBs Clerk Main Exam Admit Card 2023?

Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) at ibps.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Online Main Exam Call Letter for CRP-RRBs-XII Office Assistants(Multipurpose).

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login details, such as registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

Your IBPS CRP RRBs XII Office Assistants Online Main Exam Call Letter 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

IBPS CRP RRBs Clerk Main Exam 2023 Sample Question

The sample question can be accessed from the information booklet. Check here

IBPS CRP RRBs Clerk Main Exam 2023: Check Paper Pattern

The total duration of the examination is 120 minutes. The online examination will comprise of 200 questions. The maximum mark is 200. No use of calculators, books, notebooks or written notes, cell phones, or any other electronic device or devices with screen freeze or storage facilities etc. will be allowed during the examination. Candidates are requested to report at the exam venue strictly as per the time mentioned in the Call Letter. For more details, check the official website of IBPS.

