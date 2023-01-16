Home

IBPS Exam Calendar 2023-24 Out at ibs.in; Check IBPS RRBs, Clerk, PO Dates Here

IBPS Exam Calendar 2023-24: Aspirants can download the IBPS Tentative exam calendar by visiting the official website at ibps.in.

IBPS Recruitment 2023: The Main examination for Officer Scale I will be conducted on September 10.

IBPS Exam Calendar 2023-24: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the tentative IBPS exam calendar 2023-24. As per the exam calendar, the preliminary RRB Office Assistants and Officer Scale I examination will be conducted on August 5, 6, 12, 13, and August 19, 2023. Aspirants can download the IBPS Tentative exam calendar by visiting the official website at ibps.in.

The exam calendar includes the name of the exam to be conducted by IBPS in the year 2023-2024 and its examination date. As per the IBPS calendar, the single examination for Officer Scale II and III will be held on September 10, 2023. The main examination for Officer Scale I will be conducted on September 10. IBPS will conduct the Main examination for Office Assistants on September 16.

“IBPS, however, reserves the right to change the process including guidelines/modalities stated above on the basis of administrative reasons, court order, Govt. Advisories, etc,” reads the official notification.

Check Tentative Exam Calendar For RRBs – CRP RRB-XII (Office Assistants) and CRP RRB-XII (Officers)

Preliminary Examination Office Assistants and Officer Scale I: 05.08.2023, 06.08.2023, 12.08.2023, 13.08.2023 and 19.08.2023 Single Examination Officers Scale II & III: 10.09.2023 Main Examination Officer Scale I: 10.09.2023

Office Assistants: 16.09.2023

Check Tentative Exam Calendar For PSBs – CRP CLERK-XIII, CRP PO/MT-XIII & CRP SPL-XIII

Clerks Probationary Officers Specialist Officers Preliminary

Examination 26.08.2023

27.08.2023

02.09.2023 23.09.2023

30.09.2023

01.10.2023 30.12.2023

31.12.2023 Main

Examination 07.10.2023 05.11.2023 28.01.2024

The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both Preliminary and Main examination, wherever applicable.

Here’s How to Download IBPS Calendar 2023? Visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in.

Look for the link that reads, “Tentative Calendar CRP(PSBs & RRBs) Online Examination.”

A new PDF document will appear on the screen.

Scroll down the PDF to check the examination date of various exams.

Save the pdf and download it for future reference. Prospective candidates are advised to visit the official website of IBPS www.ibps.in regularly for detailed notification for each of the above examinations to be displayed in due course.