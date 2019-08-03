IBPS PO 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the official notification for Probationary Officer (PO)/ Management trainee (MT) recruitment examination on its official website at ibps.in. Meanwhile, the full details for the examination are likely to be released on August 7.

Candidates applying are required to have completed graduation under a recognized university. The minimum age required to apply is 20 years, while the maximum age limit is 30 years.

However, applicants belonging to Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) community have an upper age relaxation of 5 years, while OBC candidates have an age relaxation of 3 years. Moreover, candidates who are physically challenged have an upper age relaxation of 10 years, i.e., they can apply for the recruitment exam till 40 years.

Selection Process

The IBPS exam will be conducted in two phases, preliminary and Main. The prelims, according to reports, will be conducted on October 12,13,19 and 20. Candidates who qualify the prelims will be allowed to appear for the mains. The Main is likely to be conducted on November 30.

The hour-long exam will consist of three sections – English, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability. The exam will be of total 100 marks, one mark per question, with 30 marks for English and 70 marks for quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability.

Once the exams are qualified, candidates will be called for an interview based on which the provisional allotment process will start.