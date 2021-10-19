IBPS PO 2021 Recruitment: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has issued the official notification for the probationary officer (PO) recruitment 2021. The candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the positions on the official website of the institute i.e. ibps.in. The candidates must note that there are a total of 4135 vacancies for the post of PO. The online registration process for IBPS PO will begin tomorrow, October 20.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Sahayak Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For 58,189 Panchayat Assistants; Check Imp Dates Here

The applicants who have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university are eligible to apply for the posts.

Here are some important dates:

The online application process will begin on October 20.

The last date to apply is November 10, 2021.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they can apply for the posts:

Visit the official website- ibps.in Click on the IBPS PO/MT application link that will be scrolling on the top of the homepage Fill in the required columns by providing correct information Log in using the registration number and date of birth Fill in the application form Upload the relevant documents Pay the application fee and submit your form

IBPS PO Recruitment 2021: Some other Important Dates

Result of online exam – Preliminary — December 2021/January 2022

IBPS PO online Main Examination — January 2022

Declaration of IBPS PO Main Result — January/ February 2022

Issue of call letters for interview — February 2022

Conduct of interview — February/March 2022

Provisional Allotment — April 2022