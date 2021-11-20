IBPS PO Admit Card 2021: The candidates who are preparing for IBPS PO Exam 2021, we have some important news for you. The admit card for the Probationary Officer, or IBPS PO has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection today, November 20, for the preliminary exam. The candidates can download the admit card for the official website of institute i.e. ibps.in. The candidates must note that admit card will be available on the website until December 11, 2021.Also Read - IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: IBPS Releases Interview Letter on IBPS.i.e.ibps.in, Check Steps to Download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the admit card: Also Read - IBPS Clerk Revised Recruitment 2021 Notification Out on Official Website ibps.in | Check New Vacancies Details and Other

STEP 1: Visit the official of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection – ibps.in. Also Read - IBPS PO 2021 Recruitment: Notification Out For Over 4000 Vacancies, Apply From This Date | Important Deets Here

Step 2: Cick on the link that reads, “Click here to download the online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for PO/MTS.”

STEP 3: Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and password and then click on “Login.”

STEP 4: Your IBPS PO Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

STEP 5: Download and print a copy of the same for future reference.

This recruitment drive would fill a total of 4135 posts in various banks. According to the official notice, candidates must carry their admit cards to the exam hall without which they will not be allowed to sit in the exam hall.

Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will be required to take the main exam, which will be held later.