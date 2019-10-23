IBPS PO Result 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will declare the results of a computer-based exam conducted for recruiting candidates to the post of Probationary Officers / Management Trainees soon. Earlier media reports claimed that the result may be declared by October last week or November first week. Notably, the IBPS PO exam was conducted all over the country on October 12, 13, 19 and 20.

Soon after the prelims result are out, candidates will be able to check the IBPS PO Score Card on the IBPS official website. All those who clear the IBPS PO Prelims are eligible to appear for the online mains.