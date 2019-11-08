IBPS PO Exam 2019: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Friday released the scorecard for the preliminary exam conducted for recruiting Probationary Officers.

Candidates who attempted the IBPS PO exam can check their scores on the official website, i.e., ibps.in.

The IBPS had conducted the preliminary exam online on October 12, 13, 19 and 20. In total, as many as 4,336 posts will be filled through this exam.

Successful candidates will now have to appear for the main exam, which will be conducted on November 30. The admit cards for the main exam would be made available on the official website soon.

The candidates who are successful in the second stage would then move on to interviews, which are scheduled to be conducted in January/February 2020. The provisional allotment list would be published next April.

The online application process for the exam was held from August 1-28, 2019.