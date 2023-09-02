Home

IBPS PO Exam Admit Card 2023 Released

The IBPS PO main examination for the post of Group "A" - Officers (Scale-I) will take place on September 10 this year. It is going to be an online test.

Candidates who will be appearing for the IBPS PO examination 2023 can now download their admit cards issued by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of IBPS at ibps.in. The admit cards can only be available for download till September 10. The main exam for the post of Group “A” – Officers (Scale-I) will take place on September 10. The examination will be held in an online mode.

Instructions For The IBPS PO Admit Card 2023

Here are a few things to keep in mind regarding the admit card:

Candidates need to paste a recent coloured photograph on the admit card.

The candidates must make sure that the admit card is not mutilated or damaged.

The candidates need to carry with them a photocopy of the valid photo identity card to the examination center along with the original document.

The details mentioned on the photo identity proof must match the details on the online application form.

IBPS would not entertain any request for any kind of changes such as the day or time of the exam, or admit card details.

The candidate’s signature must be the same on every document.

Candidates are not allowed to bring objects such as mobile phones, or earphones to the exam hall.

How To Download The IBPS PO Admit Card 2023?

Those who wish to download the admit card for the IBPS PO exam 2023 may follow the steps provided below:

Step 1: First, visit the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in

Step 2: As the homepage opens, click on the “Online main call letter for (CRP-RRBs-XII) – Officers (Scale-I)” link.

Step 3: Log in by entering your credentials and press the ‘submit’ button.

Step 4: After this, your IBPS PO hall ticket 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download your admit card

Step 6: Do not forget to take a printout.

If candidates wish to gain any further details they can go to the official website of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection at ibps.in.

