IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has activated the link of the admit card of interview round for the post of Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee (CRP PO MT X). The candidates who are preparing for the interview can now download the IBPS CRP PO Interview Admit Card from the official website of IBPS ibps.in.

The candidates must note that they can download the admit from 25 February 2021 to 13 March 2021.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Go to the official website of IBPS – ibps.in

Click on the link – ‘Click here to download interview Call Letter for CRP PO/MT-X’ given on the homepage

A new page will open where you are required to enter your login details such as ‘Registration Number/Roll Number’ and ‘Password/DOB’

Enter ‘Captch’ and Click on ‘Login’ Button

Check IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2020

Candidates can chek their interview date, time and venue on their IBPS PO Interview Call Letter. The candidates can also check the roll numbers of all selected candidates through the PDF link mentioned above.