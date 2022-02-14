IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card of the interview round for the post of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (PO/MT). Eligible Candidates can download the IBPS PO Admit Card from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.Also Read - NHM Recruitment 2022: Registration For 154 Posts Begins at nhm.assam.gov.in| Deets Inside
IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2022: How to Download
- Go to the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.
- Click on the link that reads, ”Click here to download Interview Call Letter for CRP PO/MT-X” available on the homepage.
- A new webpage will open.
- Enter the credentials such as registration number, password and click on the login option.
- Your IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.
- Save, Download and take a printout of IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2022 for future reference.
You can also download the IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2022 from the direct link given here.