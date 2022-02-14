IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card of the interview round for the post of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees (PO/MT). Eligible Candidates can download the IBPS PO Admit Card from the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.Also Read - NHM Recruitment 2022: Registration For 154 Posts Begins at nhm.assam.gov.in| Deets Inside

IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2022: How to Download

Go to the official website of IBPS, ibps.in.

Click on the link that reads, ”Click here to download Interview Call Letter for CRP PO/MT-X” available on the homepage.

A new webpage will open.

Enter the credentials such as registration number, password and click on the login option.

Your IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

You can also download the IBPS PO Interview Admit Card 2022 from the direct link given here.