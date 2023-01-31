Home

IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 2023 Released On ibps.in: Check Guidelines, Steps To Download Admit Card

IBPS PO interview call letter 2023: Candidates also need to submit their registration number or roll number along with their password or date of birth (DoB) on the official portal to download the IBPS PO interview call letter.

IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the interview call letter and now the candidates can download the admit card on the official website ibps.in. They can check the direct link for the admit card and important guidelines for the exam. For downloading the IBPS PO interview call letter, candidates will have to use their login credentials on the official portal. The candidates also need to submit their registration number or roll number along with their password or date of birth (DoB) on the official portal to download the IBPS PO interview call letter.

For the information of the candidates, the last date to download the interview call letter from the main site is February 21, 2023 and the candidates are advised to download the interview call letter before the last date.

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) had held the IBPS PO Main examination in November 2022 followed by the result announcement on January 5. Those who passed the IBPS PO main examination are shortlisted to appear for the round of interviews or personality tests slated to be held in February.

IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 2023: Important Guidelines

For the interview round, the photograph and biometric thumb impression of the candidates will be verified which were captured during the registration process. The candidates must carry admit card for the interview. With the admit card, candidates should also carry their valid ID proof.

IBPS PO Interview Call Letter 2023

: How To Download

Go to the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Look for and click on the view scores link for CRP PO/MT-XII

Enter your registration no or roll no and date of birth on the portal. Then click on submit.

The IBPS PO 2023 interview call letter will appear on the screen.

Save, download and keep a printout of the IBPS PO interview call letter for future reference